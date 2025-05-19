Asif Ali opens up about being bedridden and wheelchair-bound during Tikitaka shoot: 'Cried like a child...'

Malayalam actor Asif Ali is all set to entertain audiences once again with his new film titled Tikitaka. The action-packed movie began production in 2023, but an unfortunate incident forced the shoot to be halted midway. Recently, the actor took to his social media handles to share a detailed note about the harrowing journey he experienced while working on the film.

In his note, Asif Ali spoke about playing the character of John Denver in Tikitaka. He described Denver as a fighter—resilient, determined, and never willing to give up. Interestingly, the actor said that his own journey while working on the film mirrored the struggles of his character.

The Rekhachithram actor revealed that Tikitaka demanded immense physical effort. He had to undergo months of training and physical transformation to fit the role.

"When we started rolling in 2023, an unfortunate accident hit me during fight training, followed by bedridden days, several weeks on a wheelchair, and the worst part-losing all the progress I had made over a year to prepare for the character. Unlike John Denver, I cried like a child on the hospital bed," added Asif Ali.

Now, nearly 18 months later, filming has resumed. Asif Ali is once again giving it his all, even while recovering from meniscus and ligament tears. He said that Tikitaka would be released by the end of the year and described it as a high-energy film made with great conviction.

He added that while Malayalam cinema is currently thriving, this film aims to give audiences a new kind of mass entertainer. Asif Ali concluded his note by thanking fans for their support and expressed hope for continued encouragement from cinema lovers.

On the work front, Asif Ali was last seen in the Malayalam family drama Sarkeet. The film was released in theaters on May 8 and featured Divya Prabha in a prominent role. Some of his recent notable works include Kishkindha Kaandam, Rekhachithram, Level Cross, and more.

