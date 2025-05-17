Cannes Film Festival 2025: Anushka Sen debuts in mermaid-style satin gown that took 611 hours to create; DEETs

Anushka Sen has paved a path of her own in the entertainment industry and has achieved several feats at the tender age of 22. Adding another feather to her hat, she made a stunning debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on the 4th day. The actress-influencer wore a stunning deep-wine-colored mermaid-style gown on the red carpet. It was a refreshing sight to watch a deep, rich hue on the carpet. Adorned with intricate embroidery, a big bow, and a flowing trail, the look was captivating. And now, let's decode this look.

Anushka Sen’s gown is a fusion of the Indian tradition and the South Korean style. The intricacies of the embroidery are inspired by the historic Chintz prints once loved in European royal courts. Additionally, traditional Indian techniques like zardozi, aari, resham, and fine crystal threadwork were used to uplift its elegance. Thus, it narrates India’s story of rich textile history and its connection with the world. The Dil Dosti Dilemma actor's team further tells us that it took 611 hours, over three weeks, and a skilled team of 9 embroiderers, 3 craftsmen, and 1 master artisan to bring this gown to life.

She completed her look with long danglers, her hair pulled up in a stylish ponytail, and soft, dewy makeup, offering her the natural flush on her gorgeous face. Anushka won hearts by gesturing a namaste and the Korean heart pose.

For the unversed, she is the Honorary Ambassador of South Korean Tourism and is working on a few K-dramas, including a film called Asia and a series titled Crush, where she stars with Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji. She rose to fame by working in several television shows such as Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Baal Veer, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani—Jhansi Ki Rani, among others.

Recently, the young actor also purchased a new home where she lives along with her family.

