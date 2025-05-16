Shraddha Kapoor swears by her skincare secret and it's drinking water; here’s why you should too

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her radiant beauty and glowing skin, recently opened up about her simple skincare routine during an interview. The Stree 2 actress emphasized the importance of inner happiness, proper sleep, and hydration for maintaining skin health. In her words, “Usse bada skincare life mein hai nahi”—meaning there’s no skincare bigger than being happy in life.

Advertisement

She went on to say in a conversation with The Lallantop, “I really want to drink more water. Water is one of the basic things that hydrates your skin. I try to have more water. I also feel that when I sleep well, I wake up fresh and look fresh. So, sleep is also very important.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s statement highlights a key point many experts agree with — no skincare product can match the benefits of a happy mind, good sleep, and adequate hydration. While the film industry often pressures actors to maintain a flawless appearance, Kapoor’s approach is refreshingly simple and relatable.

Let’s dive deeper into one of the pillars of her skincare routine, drinking water, and why it truly works.

Why Drinking Water Is Essential for Your Skin

Water is vital for overall health, and it plays a significant role in skin care, too. Skin is the body's largest organ, and like every organ, it needs water to function properly. Here’s how drinking enough water can make your skin look healthier, softer, and more youthful:

Advertisement

1. Keeps Skin Hydrated and Glowing

When your body is dehydrated, your skin can appear dull, tight, or even flaky. Drinking water helps in maintaining the skin’s natural moisture, keeping it soft, smooth, and glowing. A hydrated skin barrier is also better at defending against irritants and pollution.

2. Reduces Skin Problems Like Acne

Water helps flush toxins out of your body. If your body is not getting enough water, it may lead to clogged pores and acne breakouts. Drinking water regularly can help prevent oil buildup and keep your pores clean from the inside out.

3. Improves Skin Elasticity

Research has shown that people who drink more water daily show improvements in their skin’s thickness and elasticity. This means fewer fine lines, improved skin tone, and a youthful appearance.

4. Prevents Premature Aging

Dehydrated skin can show signs of aging much faster. Fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging become more visible when your skin lacks moisture. Water helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin and slowing down the aging process.

Advertisement

5. Reduces Puffiness

If you’ve ever woken up with puffy eyes or a bloated face, dehydration might be a cause. When the body lacks water, it tries to retain what little it has, which can lead to puffiness. Drinking enough water helps flush out excess sodium and reduce puffiness naturally.

6. Boosts Natural Healing

Water carries oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells. This promotes faster healing of wounds, blemishes, and even sunburn. It also helps keep your skin barrier healthy and resilient.

How Much Water Should You Drink?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer, but most health experts suggest drinking around 8 to 10 glasses of water per day, roughly 2 to 2.5 liters. However, this can vary depending on your body type, activity level, and environment. A good rule is to keep sipping water throughout the day, especially if you live in a hot climate or lead an active lifestyle. Signs that your body might need more water include dry skin, dark-colored urine, tiredness, or frequent headaches.

Advertisement

Simple Tips to Increase Water Intake

Start your day with a glass of water

Carry a reusable water bottle wherever you go

Add slices of fruits like lemon or cucumber for flavor

Set reminders on your phone to drink water regularly

Eat water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges

Shraddha Kapoor’s glowing skin is not just the result of expensive products or treatments; it’s a reflection of simple, mindful habits. Her honest admission that drinking more water, sleeping well, and staying happy is the foundation of her skincare routine reminds us that beauty often begins with the basics.

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf takes you to Banaras: 11 delicacies to gorge on in the city