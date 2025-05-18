'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan's Ra One director calls him 'middle class' and the reason will melt your heart

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom goes beyond borders. The King of Romance has been ruling the industry for decades now. While everyone knows about his riches, only those living in close quarters with him know that he is quite middle-class at heart. Recently, Ra One director Anubhav Sinha shared why more than brands, the Baadshah of Bollywood is happy to see his family happy, and that’s the most middle-class thing ever!

Shah Rukh Khan might be ruling the world and taking over global platforms like a boss, but he is also someone who likes to cook for his kids, listen to their high-school drama, and spend quality time with his family whenever possible. While chatting with Faye D’Souza, Ra One director Anubhav Sinha stated that SRK is a middle-class boy at heart.

Backing his statement, the filmmaker opined that he’s so middle-class, it’s not even funny. And when Sinha told SRK this, the Pathaan actor agreed to it with quirky laughter. The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack maker stated that Khan has all the money in the world, but that’s not something that makes him happy.

“Does the Gucci make you happier or does the fact that your sister is happy make you happier?” quipped Anubhav, adding that the “middle class” star is happier to see his sister Shahnaz and his kids (Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan) smile.

According to the Thappad director, the way the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor looks after his family is an achievement. “it’s difficult to be the guy who’s that universally popular; let’s not even talk about the money; to be rooted and grounded,” expressed Sinha about the “phenomenal” Bollywood actor. Throughout the making of his movie, Ra One, the helmer kept telling Shah Rukh that more than making the film, it was a privilege to know him in person.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s work front, he will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller, King. The movie will mark his daughter, Suhana Khan’s, big screen debut with celebrated stars like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and more.

