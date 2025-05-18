BTS' V grabs 3 wins for solo music and ARMY fan award at Top50MA amid military service proving global popularity

Even while serving in the military, BTS’ Kim Taehyung continues to make headlines and capture hearts across the globe. On May 14, the singer achieved a major milestone by winning three prestigious titles at the Top 50 Music Awards 2025, held in Spain. The recognition was part of the award ceremony’s International Category. It has sparked a wave of celebrations across the ARMY fandom.

Taehyung was nominated in three separate categories: Best K-pop Artist, Best Song for his solo track FRI(END)S, and Best Fanbase. The latter honoring his massive and loyal global supporters. In a rare yet impressive sweep, he won in all three categories. He proved that his influence and popularity remain unmatched even during his absence from the entertainment scene.

The awards win served as a powerful reminder of the support V receives from his dedicated fanbase, ARMY. It symbolized the connection that has remained strong between the artist and his admirers, even during his absence from public activities.

Following the announcement of his triple win, fans from across the globe took to social media to express their joy, admiration, and overwhelming pride. Countless fan edits, congratulatory tweets, and heartfelt messages poured in within hours. Many expressed how proud they were to support Taehyung.

Meanwhile, the idol officially began his military duties on December 11, 2023. He joined the ranks of several fellow BTS members who are fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. After undergoing basic training, he completed an additional three-week special forces training program. On February 8, 2024, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit under the 2nd Corps, a unit operating within the Military Police’s Special Task Force.

Serving in a demanding and elite unit, Taehyung’s commitment to his duties has been praised by both fans and military insiders. Taehyung is expected to be discharged in June 2025, and anticipation for his post-military activities is already building. Many fans hope he will return with new music or even fan events to reconnect after nearly two years of limited activity.

For now, the Top 50 Music Awards win stands as a touching tribute to the power of fandom and the strength of V’s artistry. It also reflects the enduring love that connects an artist with their global audience, regardless of distance or time.

