TRP Report Week 18: Udne Ki Aasha loses 1st spot to THIS show; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to rank in top 5 despite Bhavika Sharma's entry

The TRP of this week is out. Week 18 TRP report offers an insight into the audience for the show's performances. This week, Udne Ki Aasha, which had consistently held the top position for several weeks, has lost its ranking. The show's ratings have declined; another daily soap has grabbed its first spot.

Advertisement

The first rank this week is occupied by Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin still suffers as the show didn't rank in the top 5 even after Bhavika Sharma's reentry.

TRP Report of Week 18:

Anupamaa - 1.8

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. The show consistently ranked in the second spot. However, the show has seen a jump this week and grabbed the first spot in week 18 due to its engaging storyline. The ratings have seen a slight dip as last week Anupama got a 1.9 rating.

Udne Ki Aasha - 1.8

Udne Ki Aasha, the show that held the first rank for a long time because of its powerful content, has dropped to the second spot. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show ratings have also decreased, as Udne Ki Aasha got a 1.9 rating last week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.6

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to rank in the third spot. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show has been winning the hearts of the audience with the current storyline.

Advertisement

Jaadu Teri Nazar - 1.5

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey's supernatural fictional drama, Jaadu Teri Nazar, has caught everyone's attention. The show consistently ranks in the top 5 despite being the newest among the top 5.

Lakshmi Ka Safar - 1.5

Lakshmi Ka Safar, a spin-off of Mangal Lakshmi, has also hooked its viewers as the show has managed to rank in the top 5 for many weeks now.

Apart from the above-mentioned shows, fans had hope that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin would also make it to the top 5 list as the show's storyline has seen a major change. Recently, Bhavika Sharma reentered the show as the new female lead. Vaibhavi Hankare's track came to a conclusion after her character died in the show. Despite this major twist, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin failed to reach the top 5 in week 18.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates!

ALSO READ: POLL: Who is strongest female lead in Hindi TV shows? Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla and more; VOTE