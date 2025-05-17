EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhijeet Sawant on Rahul Vaidya accusing Virat Kohli of blocking him; 'He'll do something to get noticed'

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently seen in the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs, has found himself in the news for his remarks at Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli. The singer accused the former Indian cricket team's captain, of blocking him on Instagram. This didn't go well with the sea of fans of King Kohli, and Vaidya received severe backlash for his comments. Abhijeet Sawant, who was Rahul's competitor in the singing reality show, did an exclusive podcast with Hindi Rush, where he gave his two cents on this whole controversy.

The Indian Idol winner, Abhijeet Sawant set the record straight that he isn't friends with Rahul Vaidya, and speaking about the whole controversy, he shared that the Madhanya singer has a habit of getting noticed by doing some unusual tactics. "He is somebody, jaise maine kaha (like I said) unnoticed, he will never go unnoticed (laughs). So, somebody who has the habit of not going unnoticed, he will try to do something to get noticed."

On prodding further that in this game of staying relevant, does it make sense to fight with the loyal audience of Virat Kohli because it's tough to pick a fight with them and the repercussions could be anything? To which, Abhijeet said, "Ho toh sakta hai aur mujhe relevant bhi nahi lagti vo cheez (Possibly, and I don't find this relevant). Uska koi matlab nahi hai (There is no meaning to this). Chalo theek hai, agar koi sach mein galat karte hue dikha hai aapko, phir vo kitna bhi bada ho, toh aap bol do (Let's say, if someone has actually wronged you, then it makes sense to call that person out) then you are making a mark but ye cheez kyun ho rahi hai, vohi hai na ki iska koi matlab nahi hai, baaki aur koi nahi bol raha hai na" (Why is this happening, it's all insensible because nobody else is saying anything).

For the unversed, some time ago, a post of Avneet Kaur did the rounds which had a like by Virat Kohli. Later, the cricketer clarified that it was an algorithm glitch. Post this, Rahul went live on Instagram and said that probably Kohli blocking him was also an algorithm glitch.

Virat Kohli hasn't acknowledged Rahul Vaidya's comments yet.

