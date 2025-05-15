EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Qubool Hai's new season in making? Surbhi Jyoti breaks silence

Surbhi Jyoti, who rose to fame after her stint in Qubool Hai, has been one of the beloved actors in the entertainment industry. Despite appearing in several shows, Surbhi is particularly celebrated for her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Surbhi addressed the possibilities of a new season of Qubool Hai. We also inquired whether she would collaborate with Qubool Hai co-star Karan Singh Grover in the future.

Advertisement

Surbhi Jyoti talked to Pinkvilla about the speculations regarding a new season of Qubool Hai. When asked if a new season is in the works and whether she and Karan Singh Grover will be involved, Surbhi revealed, "No. We did one season, which is Qubool Hai 2.0. We are not continuing that also because of some internal things with the channel. But yeah, we are not shooting Qubool Hai."

As fans would be heartbroken with this revelation, Surbhi Jyoti expressed the possibility of collaborating with Karan Singh Grover and said, "We can shoot something else, though. Let's just manifest that. We can play any other characters. But Qubool Hai, Zoya and Asad, it's not happening for sure."

Watch Surbhi Jyoti's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Speaking about her bond with Karan Singh Grover, Subhi elaborated how she doesn't 'chit-chat' regularly with everyone, but whenever she feels like talking to him, she does. She said, "He is there for me, and I'm there for him. It's beautiful what we share."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Qubool Hai was a hit daily soap that aired from 2012 to 2016. It starred Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Mohit Sehgal and a few others in pivotal roles. Surbhi played Zoya, whereas Karan essayed the role of Asad in this show. The two had collaborated again for Qubool Hai 2.0, which aired on an OTT platform.

Workwise, on Television, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen playing the lead role in Naagin 3.

Do you want to see Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in new show? Let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Who is Surbhi Jyoti's husband-to-be Sumit Suri? Everything you need to know about the Qubool Hai actress' fiance