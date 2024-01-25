Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Cast After Leap: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma to Manasvi Salve, and others

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television across channels. The show is a remake of the Bengali show Kusum Dola. The show had a successful run in its first season with actors like Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and Harshad Arora among others taking the show to a new height and making it to the top 2 shows.

While people thought that the ratings would suffer post post-generation leap, the show proved its mettle and continued to rank among the top 2. For around more than a month, the show was ranked number one, defeating Anupamaa. Below is the stellar ensemble cast Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

1. Bhavika Sharma plays the character of Savi Chavan

Bhavika Sharma is seen playing the lead role of Savi Chavan in the show. Savi is Virat and Sai's daughter. The childhood version of the character was played by Aria Sakaria. Like her father, Virat Chavan, Savi aspires to become an IAS officer and serve the country. Her personality traits are similar to those of Sai who always took a stand for herself, never took insults, was determined towards her goals, and was loving towards her family.

Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika did shows like Jiji Maa and Maddam Sir. While her characters were appreciated earlier too, with Savi, Bhavika gained a lot of appreciation, recognition, and fame.

2. Shakti Arora plays the character of Ishaan Bhosale

Shakti Arora plays the character of an institution professor Ishaan Bhosale. For Ishaan, his family reputation along with his institution's students' future hold umptine importance. Ishaan had a difficult childhood as he was told that his mother Isha left him to pursue her career. Ishaan grows up to hate his mother. However, later, he learns about the reason behind his mother's move and becomes neutral towards her. Shakti Arora entered the show weeks after his exit from Kundali Bhagya.

His character as Ishaan is loved by many and his chemistry with actress Bhavika Sharma is also the talk of the town.

3. Sumit Singh plays the character of Reeva Marathe

Sumit Singh plays the character of Ishaan's love interest Reeva in the show. While Reeva and Ishaan loved each other dearly, she left him in pursuit of her career leaving him distraught as he connected the incident with his mother leaving him in his childhood. Ishaan got immersed in the work at Bhosale Institutes and got closer to Savi. While things with Savi and Ishaan were about to take an interesting turn, Reeva returned to Ishaan.

She tells Ishaan that she realized her love for him and couldn't leave him for her career. Reeva now wants to marry Ishaan. However, with a major twist in the tale, Ishaan and Savi will end up marrying each other.

4. Ankita Khare plays the character of Harini Deshpande Sawant

Ankita Khare plays the character of Harini Deshpande Sawant. Harini is Devyani and Pulkit's daughter. Because of Bhavani Chavan, Harini stayed away from her mother, however, Sai reunited Devyani and Harini. Post leap, Harini was the only constant support for Savi. It is because of Harini that Ishaan and Savi get married.

As Harini fights for her life on a hospital bed, she asks Ishaan to marry Savi and take her responsibility.

5. Manasvi Salve plays the character of Isha Bhosale

Manasvi Salve abruptly left Colors show Junooniyatt and soon after she was roped in to play the character of Isha Bhosale, Ishaan's mother. While Isha had to leave Ishaan in his childhood for valid reasons, she always longed for him and couldn't stand the hate he had for her. She took Savi under her wing and guided her through her studies. Savi presented a play in front of Ishaan letting him know about the reason why Isha had to leave him in his childhood. That made Ishaan realize his mistakes and empathize with her.

Isha believes in Savi that she will make it big in her career.

6. Vaishali Thakkar plays the character of Surekha Bhosale

Surekha Bhosale is the eldest female of the Bhosale family. She is against the daughters-in-law of the house working and making a career. She created a major misunderstanding between Isha and Ishaan and made Ishaan believe that Isha was a self-centered woman who didn't love her son and left her.

Surekha is also extremely against Ishaan and Savi's closeness and prefers him to marry Reeva as soon as possible.

7. Indraneel Bhattacharya, Nimai Bali, and Vijay Badlaani

Indraneel Bhattacharya plays the character of Ishaan Bhosle's father, Shantanu Bhosale. Nimai Bali portrays the character of Surekha's husband Yashwant Rao Bhosale, the male head of the family while Vijay Badhlani plays the character of Nishikant Bhosale. While Yashwant and Nishkant are manipulative, Shantanu is a righteous man.

Apart from the above, other characters in the show include Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar, Bharti Patil, Muni Jha, and Paras Madan among others.