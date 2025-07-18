Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy to be a part of Smriti Irani-led show?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi makers are leaving no stone unturned to leave fans nostalgic. From bringing back the OG actors like Smirti Irani and Amar Upadhyay on board to releasing promos offering a glimpse of the new storyline, everything about this new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is something to look forward to. Now, as per reports, Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy, who were a part of the original series, might be seen in the new season as well.

Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy to be a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

According to Tellychakkar report, Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat might make a cameo appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. For those who forgot, Mouni played the role of Krishna Tulsi in the show, whereas Pulkit played Lakshaya Virani. The sources of the portal claim that Mouni will have a brief appearance in Smriti Irani-led show.

Sharing an update about Pulkit Samrat, the sources of the publication said that the actor is in talks to make a brief yet impactful appearance in the show. Apart from Mouni and Pulkit, Karishma Tanna is also rumored to make a cameo appearance in the show. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet.

After releasing the first promo, the makers dropped the second promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi today (July 18). Smriti Irani's new trailer promises unexpected twists and new additions in the show. The audience is going gaga as they can't wait for the actress to come back.

Smriti Irani had opened up on returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. She said, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is scheduled to premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. More details about the new cast members and plot are still awaited.

