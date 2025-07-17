Ram Kapoor has STRONG opinion on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy: 'Once you have achieved success...'

The controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been a topic of discussion in the industry for a few days now. It all started when the actress stepped away from Vanga's upcoming movie Spirit. The reason for her exit was that her demand for an 8-hour work shift was declined. Several voiced their opinions on this, either supporting the actress' demand or sharing their contrasting opinion.

Advertisement

Now, Ram Kapoor, who has been in the industry for many years, shared his take on this controversy.

Ram Kapoor reacts to Deepika Padukone's demand

In a conversation with Firstpost, Ram Kapoor discussed the practicality of demanding fixed working hours, as Deepika Padukone did. He said, "Once you have achieved success in showbiz, whether as a star, as an actor, and people want to work with you, then, yes, you are in a position to choose how many hours you want to work."

Disclosing his similar demand, Ram Kapoor mentioned that he has been lucky as he is in a position to demand working hours. He said, "I have been in that position for many years, even when I was doing TV, I used to decide how many hours I want to work. So I’ve been lucky."

The actor explained that anyone who is at a high level in the industry and doesn't have to find work can demand fixed working hours.

Advertisement

Kapoor shed light on Television's extensive working hours and recalled demanding an 8-hour shift. Revealing why he had this demand, Ram said, "Television was nonstop, there were no seasons. It was every single day of every single month for three years, four years, five years."

However, Ram said that on his recent OTT show, Mistry, he worked for 14 to 16 hours a day, revealing, "But it was only for four months. I’m very lucky that I’m getting to do whatever I want to do, then I don’t want to restrict myself. I have no reason to complain."

Sharing thoughts about the extensive working hours in the industry, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor mentioned that the industry is challenging and the working hours are too much.

Speaking about Deepika's exit, Triptii Dimri was roped in to play Deepika's role in Prabhas starrer Spirit.

ALSO READ: When Ram Kapoor revealed secret to his drastic physical transformation; THROWBACK