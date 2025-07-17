Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Adrija Roy reacts to show losing 1st rank on TRP list: 'Something new caught their attention'

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria, has been one of the top-rated programs on Indian Television presently. While the show earlier continuously ranked in the number one spot, for a few weeks now, it has slipped down to the second spot. The show, which ranked in the first spot, is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, in a conversation with us, Adrija talked about Anupamaa's low ratings.

Advertisement

Adrija Roy opens up on Anupmaa's low ratings

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi in Anupamaa, spoke about the show's low ratings and Anupamaa's rank declining to the second spot. The actress said, "Honestly, TRPs are such a mystery sometimes. Even when we feel we're giving our best and the story is strong, there can be weeks when the numbers just don’t reflect that."

The Anupamaa actor continued, "I think audiences are evolving, and their preferences keep changing. Maybe it’s also seasonal, or something new caught their attention temporarily. But I truly believe in our team and the story we’re telling—it still has a lot of heart."

In this week's TRP report, Anupamaa ranked in the second spot with a rating of 2.0.

Adrija Roy talks about Anupamaa's upcoming storyline

At present, the Rupali Ganguly-led show's storyline revolves around Anupamaa and Raahi's troubled relationship. Commenting on the upcoming storyline, Adrija said, "Raahi and Anupama’s equation is about to go through some intense emotional shifts. The journey won’t be easy, but it will definitely be worth watching. So yes, some big, unexpected turns are coming!"

Advertisement

Adrija Roy recalls the day when Anupamaa's set caught fire

Last month, on June 23, early morning, Anupamaa's set caught a massive fire, causing huge destruction. Recalling the tough day, Adrija said, "That day was really scary. We were all shaken up, but thankfully, no one was hurt, and that’s what matters the most. The set did suffer quite a bit of damage. But the DKP team acted quickly, and we resumed work with some adjustments. We were all just grateful to be safe and together."

Along with Adrija, Rupali and Shivam, Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 27: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rules, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings drop