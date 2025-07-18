EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals how Mithun Chakraborty re-launched her career after producers labelled her 'jinxed’

Bigg Boss 18 fame actress Shilpa Shirodkar is credited with many notable movies. However, her journey in Bollywood wasn't an easy one. The actress faced several challenges during the initial stages of her career. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed how she was re-launched by Mithun Chakraborty after being labelled as jinxed.

Shilpa Shirodkar spills the beans on how Mithun Chakraborty saved her career

The Aankhein actress revealed that she was labeled as jinxed and unlucky by media outlets, as her initial projects failed to materialize. Shilpa Shirodkar said, “When Boney ji's film didn't happen and all these press people were talking about how unfortunate or jinxed I am, whatever it is! Rikku ji (Rikku Rakesh Nath, Madhuri Dixit's manager) took my album and went to Dada. And he said, Ek ladki hai Dada…mujhe aisa lagta hai wo bahut talented hai lekin koi film materialise nhi ho rahi uske liye, abhi to log aise bhi likhne lage hain...to aap usko ek opportunity doge.”

Shilpa further added, “Since Dada was very close to Rikku Ji, without thinking, he said, I'll launch her. And, he let the news come out that Mithun Da is launching her.” The actress revealed that she was launched with a Bengali film in a grand muhurat set-up in Calcutta. “So I met him and he launched a Bengali film in Calcutta. And we had a fabulous launch-muhurat-kind of thing in a theater in Calcutta,” she said.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shirodkar reminisced that Mithun Da had recommended her name to Ramesh Sippy, which is how she secured her first film, Bhrastachaar (1989). The actress credited all her success to Mithun Chakraborty and said that whatever she is today, it's all because of him. “So I have to say that I got this opportunity because of Dada (Mithun) and I am here because of him,” she underlined.

Shilpa Shirodkar recalls how she used to be nervous on the sets

The actress recalled how she used to be very nervous in front of Mithun Da while on the sets. She said, “He was a senior to me and during shooting, I would reach the set in the morning and I would start preparing and giving my solo shots, and Dada would come in the afternoon for the combination shots,” she said. “But I used to be under so much pressure not to give retakes that I would give the shots while being scared.”

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar and Mithun Chakraborty were together in several movies, including Bhrastachaar (1989), Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan (1991), Trinetra (1991), Jeevan Ki Shatranj (1993), and Hitler (1998).

