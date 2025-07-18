Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Promo: Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani giving Shantiniketan's tour screams nostalgia

The anticipation for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return is at its peak. The makers have released the promos, leaving fans excited to watch the OG cast members back in their favorite daily soap. But this time, a lot of additions can be expected that surely will impress you. Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Irani. This not only marks her return to the show but also to the entertainment industry. Now, the makers have shared a new promo giving more information about the new storyline.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on their official social media page. The promo begins by offering a glimpse of Tulsi Virani's new life. Tulsi might be seen in a new avatar who will balance her personal and professional life.

As Tulsi reminisces about her life, she recalls memories and her family members. From Gomzi’s shirt with his name written on it, to remembering the saas-bahu relationship turmoil, she speaks about changing times and the importance of staying true to one's values.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new promo here-

Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi, mentions how if a person is grounded in their values, family stays together. While Tulsi looks back at her life, she also shows the audience a glimpse of her new Shantiniketan. This new season strikes an emotional chord, blending nostalgia with a fresh perspective.

The promo highlights her strength and rootedness in family traditions, even in the face of modern challenges. Over the years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi evolved from being just a daily soap to a cultural phenomenon. Its legacy continues to live and can be experienced by the new generation again.

Apart from Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay is also returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. More actors are expected to join in new roles.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Along with Television, the show will also be available to watch on JioHotsar, where it can be watched at any time.

