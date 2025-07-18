Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Vakani set to return as Dayaben? Check Nidhi Bhanushali's 'honest' reaction

Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seems never-ending. It has been many years since the actress took maternity leave from the show and never returned. Ever since then, fans have been anticipating her return.

Now, in a recent interview, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu in the sitcom, spoke about Disha Vakani's return to the show. Nidhi shared her admiration for Disha and even recalled how the actress is the kindest and most generous person.

Nidhi Bhanushali talks about Disha Vakani's return

In a recent interview with News 18, Nidhi Bhanushali was asked if she would like to see Disha Vakani return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Answering this question, the young actress expressed that it should be Disha's decision, and that whatever she decides, the audience should respect her choice.

Nidhi Bhanushali said, "I honestly don't think that's for any of us to decide. It's her life, her journey, and only she gets to choose what she wants to do with it."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame continued, "As much as the audience and all of us who love her may wish for her comeback, the only thing we should do is respect her decision, support her unconditionally, and wish her the very best. We owe her that, for all the years of laughter, love, and magic she gave us through her presence."

Earlier, in a conversation with us, Nidhi was asked about her experience of working with Disha and said, "Agar mei unko bolu ki muje apna kidney nikal ke de do, voh de dengi. (If I tell her to give me her kidney, she will give it.) Extremely generous and kind."

The audience misses seeing Disha Vakani as Dayaben. Her fun banter with Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), her graba, her enthusiasm - everything is missing from the show.

Speaking about Nidhi, the actress was roped in to play the lead role of Sonu (Sonalika Bhide) after Jheel Mehta's exit. She was a part of the sitcom from 2012 to 2019. After Nidhi's exit, Palak Sindhwani stepped in to play the character.

