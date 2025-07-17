Avika Gor refuses to comment on Dipika Kakar's health following her stage 2 live cancer surgery: 'I would want her...'

Avika Gor and her fianceé Milind Chandwani will be seen together on Television for the first time in an upcoming reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show promises to showcase the real and raw dynamics between a couple. Recently, a pre-event was conducted where all the participants and hosts of the show gathered. During this event, Avika was asked about her former co-star Dipika Kakar from Sasural Simar Ka.

Avika Gor opens up on Dipika Kakar's health update

In conversation with Telly Masala, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani expressed their excitement and curiosity about participating in Pati Patni Aur Panga. During this, Avika was asked whether Dipika Kakar knows about her stint in the new show. The actress mentioned that Dipika knows about it.

As Dipika Kakar recently underwent stage 2 live cancer surgery, Avika was asked if she knew about her current health update. To which, Avika said, "I think they are very vocal and giving updates constantly on their vlogs."

She continued, "Mai bhi bilkul ek proper follower ki tarah unke vlogs dekhti hu. Of course, we kind of text and call beech beech mei and get updates (Like a proper follower, even I watch her vlogs. Of course, we kind of text or call each and get updates)."

Avika refused to comment on Dipika's health, stating that she is the right person to comment about her health. The actor said, "About her health, I would want her to give updates so we will see in the vlogs."

Dipika Kakar recently underwent stage 2 cancer surgery on June 3. The actress is currently seeking Targeted Therapy for a complete recovery.

For the unversed, Avika Gor and Dipika Kakar were a part of the hit show titled Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika was the elder sister, whereas Avika was the younger sister in the show.

Speaking about Avika and Milind, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 11 after dating for many years.

