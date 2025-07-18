Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Adrija Roy reacts to male actors being paid more than female leads, 'It's not always easy...'

Anupamaa, the Rupali Ganguly-led daily soap, continues to rank in the top 3 shows due to its engaging storyline. It also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. Despite the show's engaging storyline, this week Anupamaa failed to rank first due to its poor ratings.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Adrija, who plays Raahi, shared her thoughts on the show's low rank. The actress also voiced her opinion against pay disparity in the industry.

Adrija Roy states her opinion on pay disparity

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy was asked about her thoughts on male actors getting paid more than the female protagonists. Sharing her unfiltered opinion on this, Adrija said, "It's disheartening that in 2025, we still need to talk about this. I do feel women work equally hard, sometimes even more, considering how emotionally intense many of our roles are."

The Anupamaa actor explained that it's not easy to achieve equal rights in the industry, but emphasized the importance of being vocal about one's rights. She said, "It's not always easy, but I think it's important we speak up and push for what we deserve."

Adrija portrays the role of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) daughter. The actress stars opposite Shivam Khajuria, who plays the role of Prem. The actress is lauded for her intense and powerful performance in the show. Her on-screen chemistry with Shivam has garnered a massive fan following.

About Adrija Roy's career before Anupamaa

Not many people know, but Adrija Roy has acted in several Bengali TV shows before entering the world of Hindi Television. Adrija's Hindi debut show was Durga Aur Charu, where she played the lead role. However, it was her stint in Imlie that made her a household name. She was applauded for her acting prowess and gained fame as well. After Imlie's conclusion,

Adrija was roped in to play the female lead in Kundali Bhagya. After this, the actress secured the role of Raahi in Anupamaa. Initially, Alisha Parveen played the role of Raahi in Anupamaa. However, after her departure, Adrija was roped in.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the show premiered in 2020 and often ranks in the top 5.

