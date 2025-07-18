Kaun Banega Crorepati: Why does Amitabh Bachchan's midnight call 'scare' Navya Naveli Nanda? Read to find out

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a quiz-based reality show that appeals to viewers of all age groups. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the show has seen multiple successful seasons over the years. Apart from contestants, many celebrities have also graced the hot seat as special guests.

One memorable episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was when Big B's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda appeared on the show. During their appearance, Navya shared a curious side of Mr Bachchan that many might not know.

Advertisement

Why does Amitabh Bachchan's midnight call 'scare' Navya Naveli Nanda?

Amitabh Bachchan asked Navya Naveli Nanda a question, where she was supposed to state the full form of BRB (Be Right Back). Navya answered it correctly. He then emphasized how the new generation's language is very different.

The superstar continued, "Navya Ji humari tech supporter hain. Yaani humari koi bhi mechanical ka problem ho, tech problem ho, mobile mein problem ho, social media problem ho, usko hum bulate hain. 2-3 baje raat ko bhi hum unko bolenge (Navya ji is my tech supporter. That means if I have any mechanical problem, tech problem, mobile issue or social media issue- I call her even at 2 or 3 AM in the night)."

Navya Naveli Nanda complained, "Time ka koi system nahin hai ghar pe. Lekin 2-3 baje koi bhi so raha hota hai na. 2-3 baje aap phone lagate hain, main darr jaati hoon, neend se uthkar aawaz aapki sunayi deti hai (There's no concept of time at home. But you know, people are usually asleep at 2 or 3 AM at night. And then you call me I wake up scared hearing your voice)."

Advertisement

She added, "Aur main bhaag ke aati hoon aapke pass. Study mein aap baithe hain, apne gown, chappal, topi pehen ke." She then praised her grandfather for wearing a blazer suit as she shared that most of the time Big B is in gown at home."

Similarly, there have been many times when Amitabh Bachchan's secrets were revealed by his family members whenever they graced the show.

Speaking about the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is set to premiere soon.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan begins prep for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 amid rumors of stepping down: ‘Opportunity that changes lives in an hour’