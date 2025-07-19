EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar NOT a part of Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta's production show

Every Dipika Kakar fan was elated after the news of her television comeback broke. The actress who recently won the battle against cancer was reportedly going to be seen opposite Vivian Dsena in a show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. But now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that this is not true.

Dipika Kakar to not make her television comeback anytime soon

Neither Dipika Kakar nor Vivian Dsena had officially confirmed anything about the news of them being a part of a new show under Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. But as per a source close to the development, fans might have to wait a little longer for the actress’ television comeback.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the source exclusively revealed, “It is not true. She is only focusing on her health and quality time with her family.”

Dipika Kakar’s last screen presence

Earlier, in an India Forums report, it was revealed that Vivian and Dipika are in talks for Dreamiyata’s next show. The actress became a household name after her stint in Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She then went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 12 and has been away from daily soaps for quite some time. She was last seen on Celebrity MasterChef.

Talking about her health, Dipika Kakar had recently undergone a 14-hour-long surgery in June 2025 after she was diagnosed with stage-2 liver cancer. The actress is currently home, resting and recovering. Fans were on cloud 9 to hear the news of her comeback, but it looks like the latest development is going to leave them shattered.

Dipika Kakar’s comeback plan

In a recent Instagram live, Dipika Kakar had opened up about her possible comeback on the screens. When asked by a fan about her plans to start acting again then she replied that she would love to. The actress also added that she even asked her doctors about returning to work. In fact, her actual plan was that when her son Ruhaan is off feed, then she will get fit again and get back to work. She said her return depends upon her doctor's suggestion.

