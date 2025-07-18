Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra shares UNSEEN childhood pic with 'didi' Priyanka Chopra on latter's 43rd birthday

July 18 marks the birthday of beloved star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On this special day, the global icon is receiving love and good wishes from her friends, fans, industry, and family. Her cousin, actress Mannar Chopra, also wished Priyanka on her birthday.

Mannara stepped into the world of the Indian Television industry by participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Today, the actress shared an Instagram story wishing her sister. But this wish is extra special as Mannara shared their unseen childhood picture.

Mannara Chopra wishes Priyanka Chopra.

On July 18, Mannara Chopra uploaded an Instagram story wishing her elder sister Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared a photo from Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding, where she can be seen posing beside her father, mother, and sister Mitali Handa.

However, it's the second photo that has left us in awe. The second picture of their childhood, where Priyanka is also spotted, along with Mannara Chopra, their parents, and their other siblings. Sharing this photo, Mannara wrote, "Happy Birthday mimi didi. God bless you."

Here's Mannara's wish for Priyanka Chopra

Workwise, Mannara Chopra became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. On the show, the audience got to see her real and unfiltered personality. Before her stint on the reality show, the actress appeared in numerous films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

On Television, she was also seen in Laughter Chefs 2. She was paired along with Sudesh Lehri. However, Mannara took a mid-way exit from the show due to prior commitments.

Speaking about her personal life, Mannara Chopra recently experienced a tough phase in her life. Mannara's father, Raman Rai Handa, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's uncle, passed away today on June 16.

Reportedly, he was residing in Delhi with his family. Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini, and his two daughters, Mannara and Mitali. This tragic news has left many in shock, including the fans of the actress.

After dealing with this challenging time, Mannara recently shared an update on Instagram, revealing that she has resumed work.

