EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar makes BIG statement on making comeback via TV and not films

Shilpa Shirodkar's stint in Bigg Boss 18 became one of the biggest highlights of the season. The actress was loved for her unfiltered personality. Before doing the reality show, Shilpa had been a part of numerous other Television shows. However, the actress took a break from acting before she stepped into the Television industry. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed why she resumed acting via Television and not movies.

Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on returning via Television

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar was asked why she resumed work in the entertainment world again after 13 years, via Television and not films. Answering, she said, "Because I didn't get films. I didn't try. I didn't even try for Television. When I came back in India in 2010. I came back because I was not in a very good mental state. I had lost my parents, and I was in really bad depression."

The actress continued, "I actually came back to India to be next to my sister. That was my agenda. Kaam ka bilkul kuch bhi nahi tha. 2010 mei mai aayi. Maine kisi se baat nahi ki. Maine kisi ko nahi bola ki muje vapis kaam karna hai. (There was nothing about work. I came in 2010. I didn't speak to anyone. I didn't tell anyone, anything)."

She recalled, "Mera koi PR nahi tha, koi photoshoot nahi tha kuch nahi tha. Idea ye tha ki muje abhi vapis jaana nahi hai. (I had no PR, no photoshoot. My idea was not to go back). I just want to be close to my sister and I want to be in India."

Shilpa shared how she got settled in India and was planning to set up her own production company. The Bigg Boss 18 fame had planned to be a producer and produce content for Television.

She remembered, "Ek Mutthi Aasmaan jab mila muje toh muje nahi pata muje kaise mila. (When I got Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, I don't know I got the offer)."

She recalled, "Toh maine suna, I loved what they told me (So I heard and I loved what they told me)." Shilpa shared that this is how she got the role, and she didn't go looking for it.

Workwise, Shilpa Shirodkar was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 18.

