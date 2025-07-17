TRP Report Week 27: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rules, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings drop

TRP report of the week is out, and yet again Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the chart. It seems that those who enjoyed drama has shifted to comedy as the longest-running sitcom is now consistently ranking first. Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have ranked in the top 5. The TRP report for week 27 is released this Thursday, and it showcases the top 5 shows of this week. Let's see which shows managed to keep the audience engaged.

Here top 5 shows of this week

1- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current storyline has hooked the audience ever since the Bhootni track commenced. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhat, Munmun Dutta and more in pivotal roles, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got a 2.6 rating this week.

Ever since then, the show has been ranking in the first spot. This is the fourth week since the longest-running sitcom ranked first on the TRP report. The ratings have improved compared to last week. In the previous TRP report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah received a 2.5 rating.

2- Anupamaa

Anupamaa has taken the second spot this week on the TRP report. The Rupali Ganguly starrer currently revolves around Anupama and Raahi's differences. The show, which ranked in the first spot for many weeks on TRP, dropped to the second rank ever since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took first place. This wee,k Anupama got 2.0 ratings, which is slightly less compared to last week. In the previous week, Anupamaa got a 2.1 rating.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to introduce twists and turns in the forthcoming episodes. The show stars Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. Last week, the show received 2.1 rating. But this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rating has seen a drop. Although the show ranked in the third spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got 2.0 this week.

4- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha stays in the fourth spot this week also. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show got 2.0 rating, and this week it remains the same. The show continues to impress with its storyline as it resonates with many.

5- Lakshmi Ka Safar

Yet again, Lakshmi Ka Safar has secured the fifth spot. This show is a spin-off of Mangal Lakshmi. Last week, the show got 1.7 rating. This week also the ratings remain the same.

