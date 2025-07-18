Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih breaks silence on Rohit Jadhav breakup amid discord: 'Bura lagta hai ki...'

Anjum Fakih, who rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya, made headlines last year when the news of her breakup appeared on the internet. In 2022, Anjum had officially confirmed her relationship on social media. The actress was dating Rohit Jadhav, who isn't from the showbiz industry. However, in 2024, the news of their breakup surfaced. Now, in a recent interview, Anjum finally spoke about her split.

Anjum Fakih breaks silence on her breakup

In conversation with Telly Masala, Anjum Fakih was asked about her split from her ex-partner Rohit Jadhav. She said, "Jab hume pyaar hota hai, hum bohot hi excitement se aur bohot hi khule dil se usko apnate hai. Muje aisa lagta hai ki we should embrace breakups as well. (When we are in love, we accept it with excitement and open heart. I feel we should embrace breakups as well)."

The actress, who is set to be seen in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, continued, "Because relationships jaha par hai, vaha par ann bann hogi, vaha pe breakup honge. Jaise hum falling in love ko khule dil se swagat karte hai, vaise hi hume breakups ko bhi gale lagana chahiye aur unse maayus nahi hona chahiye (Because if there are relationships, there will be arguments and breakups. Like were accept love with open arms, we should also accept breakups and not be upset with it)."

When asked when the breakup happened, Anjum disclosed, "Voh toh tabhi ho gaya tha (It happened in the past)."

The Kundali Bhagya actor was questioned for not announcing her breakup on social media as she had announced her relationship.

Replying to this, Anjum shared, "Mera problem yeh hai ki danke ki chot pe mai karti hu chize. Toh jab breakup hota hai muje aisa lagta hai iske baare mai kya hi bolu logo ko (My problem is that I do everything publicly. But when the breakup happened, I thought what should I tell people about it)."

However, Anjum confirmed that she still believes in love and mentions how everyone should fall in love.

She continued, "Bas mai yeh kehna chahungi ki koi agar rishta tut gaya hai, jaise meri 10-15 saal purani dostiya tut gayi hai. Toh muje voh bhi bura lagta hai ki kyu gaye log mere zindagi se lekin change is only the constant (I just want to say that if a relationship has broken, like some of my 10-15 year old friendships have ended, it does make me feel bad - why did those people leave my life? But change is constant)."

Speaking about Anjum's new work, the actress will soon be seen in an upcoming show titled Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

