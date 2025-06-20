Sitaare Zameen Par release and movie review LIVE: Aamir Khan attends Premiere with GF Gauri Spratt and son Azad Rao Khan
Salman Khan brought his magnetic charisma along as he attended the star studded special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. The superstar looked lean and took the social media by storm with his look.
He also posed with Aamir Khan for the shutterbugs sealing it as one of the best moments from the event. Fans can't stop going gaga over their dashing Bhaijaan and his bromance with SZP actor.
Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry as he attended the star studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par. The Jawan actor was warmly welcomed by Aamir Khan who carried a big smile on his face.
Minutes after his arrival, the video became a talk of social media and fans just can't stop raving about the brotherhood of two superstars.
Aamir Khan attended the special premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 19, 2025 along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and son Aazad Rao Khan. It was a moment of delight for fans as all three happily posed for the paparazzi.
The superstar was also seen hand in hand with Gauri flaunting his romantic side. Take a look.