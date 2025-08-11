Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Premiere date, streaming details and Nagarjuna’s whopping Rs 30 crore host fee?

Bigg Boss Telugu is gearing up for its much-anticipated 9th season, and this edition promises to raise the bar even higher. As one of the most popular reality shows makes its comeback, here’s what you can look forward to.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu launch date

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is set to premiere on Star Maa and JioHotstar on September 7, 2025. This marks the seventh time that Nagarjuna will take on the role of host since the show's launch.

Bigg Boss Agnipariksha

For those unaware, this season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. Owing to this, the showrunners have decided to hold a digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha.

The show will have 40 commoners competing against each other for a spot in Bigg Boss Telugu. The pre-show is said to begin streaming on August 23, 2025.

According to Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss Agnipariksha has begun shooting in Hyderabad, and the contestants will compete in special tasks. The top 3 contestants will be crowned winners and move ahead to the Bigg Boss Telugu house along with celebrities.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have already erected a set for the 9th season in Annapuran Studios, where the original show will be shot for 3 months.

On a side note, the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 recently began its broadcast, where commoners have been part of the show in previous seasons.

What is Nagarjuna Akkineni’s salary?

According to OTTPlay, Nagarjuna Akkineni is taking home a whopping salary of Rs 30 crore for his time as host on the show. However, there is no official update regarding the same.

Although the list of contestants has yet to be finalized, several notable names, including actor-director Parameshwar Hivrale, classical dancer Naga Durga Gutha, actress Rithu Chowdary, and comedian Jabardasth Emmanuel, among others, are expected to be part of it.

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 (aka Bigg Boss 8: Limitless) was the previous season hosted by Nagarjuna. The show, which began on September 1, 2024, had its grand finale on December 15, 2024.

The previous season had Nikhil Maliyakkal as the winner, bagging Rs 55 lakh as the prize money along with a car.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by OTTPlay. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

