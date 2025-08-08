Law and the City Ep 11-12 Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect and more

The finale is soon approaching for the fans of Law and the City, and here’s everything you need to know before the last couple of episodes air this week. The show has taken a more slice-of-life approach rather than a cutthroat legal way, unlike its counterparts. Now, approaching its last broadcast week, we’re taking a look at the details of the penultimate and ultimate episodes, which will premiere on August 9 and 10, respectively.

When and where to watch Law and the City episodes 11 and 12

The upcoming episodes 11 and 12 of Law and the City will be released on August 9 and 10 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST) on tvN. Internationally, it can be streamed on Viki and Disney+ in selected regions.

What to Expect in Law and the City Finale

Lee Jong Suk stars in the show as Ahn Ju Hyung, the leading lawyer at the Kyungmin Law Firm, who has been in the same position as an Associate for nine years. His whirlwind romance with Moon Ga Young’s Kang Hui Ji from a trip to Hong Kong many years ago comes to knock on his door as the lady joins the same law firm as a fellow lawyer. A fairly new face in the industry, she seeks his help, and the two finally begin to date.

Their three friends, Kang You Seok’s Cho Chang Won, Ryu Hye Young’s Bae Mun Jeong, and Im Seong Jae as Ha Sang Gi, complete the unbreakable squad at the firm. The show has been hinting at the lawyers each moving in different directions in their lives, with some even wanting to leave it completely. It is likely that Cho Chang Won will aim for prosecution rather than continuing as a lawyer or entering his father’s company. Bae Mun Jeong’s character has been shown to cope with motherhood, and may end up having to leave her job. Ha Sang Gi, who has been wanting to take on a PhD program, may resign from his job and pursue a teaching career.

Meanwhile, the leads may continue at the firm or launch their own after all, bringing an end to the continued trouble at their workplaces.

