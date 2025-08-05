Yuzvendra Chahal admits being 'scared' to lose someone again after divorce with Dhanashree Varma: 'Will take time'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been grabbing headlines for quite some time after his marriage with former wife Dhanashree Varma hit a rough patch. The former couple announced their divorce earlier this year. Months after the heartbreaking news, the leg spin bowler has admitted that he feels ‘scared’ to lose someone again.

Yuzvendra Chahal says he will take time to find love again after his ex-wife Dhanashree Varma

During a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Yuzvendra Chahal, who is now linked with RJ Mahvash, was asked if he would find love again. To which, Yuzvendra expressed that it will take time. The cricketer elaborated on it, saying that he isn’t scared to fall in love again but is afraid of losing someone.

“Kyunki main attached dil se hota hu. Main deta hu toh dil se deta hu sab kuch. Mere se aap kuch bhi karwa lo. (Because I get attached from the heart. When I give, I give everything wholeheartedly. You can make me do anything),” Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about attachment and loneliness

In the same podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal stressed that when things don’t work out after being attached to our partners, the fear settles inside the heart. The 35-year-old cricketer then shared that the person gets lonely and starts overthinking about what if it happens in the future.

Talking about what went wrong in the marriage, Chahal recalled that they had been struggling for some time and weren’t able to give time to each other. The cricketer also revealed that he ‘faked’ his marriage with ex-wife Dhanashree, hoping that their decision of divorce might change.

A brief about Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Varma in December 2020 in Gurgaon. According to reports, they filed a joint request in court for a mutual divorce on February 5, 2025. The Mumbai family court officially granted the former couple a divorce in March this year. According to their petition, they were separated in June 2022.

Yuzvendra Chahal represents the Indian national cricket team as a leg-spin bowler. Chahal also plays for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

