Freakier Friday Review: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver laughs in a nostalgic, uneven comedy

Plot

Freakier Friday's story picks up 22 years after the original. Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) is now a mom to Harper (Julia Butters) and engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), a renowned chef. Harper’s not thrilled about her mom’s upcoming wedding or blending with Eric’s daughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons). Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), Anna’s mom, is a supportive grandma.

Advertisement

At Anna’s bachelorette party, a psychic, Madame Jen (Vanessa Bayer), triggers a magical mix-up. Anna swaps bodies with Harper, and Tess swaps with Lily. The four must navigate this chaos to stop the wedding from falling apart. Harper and Lily scheme to break up Anna and Eric, while Anna and Tess try to reverse the spell.

Will Anna marry Eric or will Harper and Lily ensure the wedding is called off? Watch Freakier Friday to find out.

What Works for Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday’s biggest strength is its heart. It captures the spirit of the original, while adding new layers. The double body-swap keeps things lively, with each character learning to understand the others’ struggles. The comedy lands well, especially in scenes where Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan channel teenage energy. The scene where Curtis and Lohan try to woo Anna's ex Jake in a records studio is absolutely hilarious.

Advertisement

The film balances humor with emotional depth, focusing on family bonds and self-acceptance. Nostalgia is woven in smartly, with callbacks like the band Pink Slip’s reunion, which feels earned, not forced. The soundtracks are fun and full of energy. Newcomers Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons fit seamlessly, bringing fresh chaos to the mix. The film’s pacing keeps you engaged. It’s a solid watch for family audiences, as well as the fans of the original.

What Doesn’t Work for Freakier Friday

Not everything clicks. The plot feels overstuffed at times, juggling too many characters and subplots. This makes some scenes feel rushed or confusing. There's an immigration interview scene that’s played for laughs, but it lacks clarity. The script has a few logical gaps which if avoided, could have made the movie even better.

The editing could have been better, to reduce the run time by around 20 minutes. Supporting characters like Vanessa Bayer and Chloe Fineman are underused and their comedic talents are wasted. Lastly, the psychic element feels like a lazy plot device, and some Gen Z humor misses the mark.

Advertisement

Watch the Freakier Friday Trailer

Performances in Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis is a riot, throwing herself into the role of a teenager in Lily’s body with infectious energy. Her physical comedy, like the lip balm scene, is a standout. Lindsay Lohan shines, balancing Anna’s mom duties with teenage sass when swapped with Harper. She proves she’s still got star power. Julia Butters nails Harper’s angst and handles adult Anna’s uptight side well. Sophia Hammons brings spunk to Lily, especially in Tess’s body, making their dynamic fun.

Manny Jacinto is charming as Eric. Chad Michael Murray’s return as Jake adds sweet nostalgia. Supporting players like Mark Harmon and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan add warmth. As mentioned earlier, Bayer and Fineman deserved more screen time.

Final Verdict of Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday is a fun, heartfelt sequel that doesn’t quite match the 2003 classic but comes close. It delivers laughs, nostalgia, and strong performances, especially from Curtis and Lohan. The double swap adds chaos and depth, making it a solid family comedy. However, the cluttered plot and uneven writing hold it back from greatness.

Advertisement

You can watch Freakier Friday in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: As Disney unveils Freakier Friday trailer, here's a look at how the original Freaky Friday performed at the box office