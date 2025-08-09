Tom Brady Eyeing Kim Kardashian Relationship While Trying to Date Sofia Vergara? KUWTK Star Tries to Lure Footballer

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are making headlines after sources claimed that the media personality tried to lure the footballer at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. According to the media reports, the mom of four made it clear that she liked Brady, despite the rumors of him dating the Modern Family actress, Sofia Vergara.

The reports of Kardashian hanging out with Brady come weeks after the pictures of the All’s Fair actress were seen chatting up and hugging Orlando Bloom at the same event.

Kim Kardashian’s flirty gestures towards Tom Brady

While speaking to the media portals, sources close to Kardashian revealed that Kim was clearly luring Brady at the extravagant wedding party in Venice. An insider shared, "Kim made it very clear to Tom that she was interested in him, and he's always been super flirty, but nothing has ever come of it…" They went on to add, "But as far as him pursuing her in any way, that has not happened."

As of yet, neither Kardashian nor Brady has spoken up about the potential attraction, but Kim is reportedly worried about the athlete’s growing closeness with Sofia Vergara.

The Grisdela actress and the footballer, too, crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, which took place in June. According to the reports, Brady and Sofia are telling people that they were having a casual summer fling, which might get over soon, for Kardashian’s sake.

A source explained, "Tom and Sofia are telling people it's just a casual fun summer fling...so hopefully for Kim's sake it will be over soon.”

Following her divorce from the rapper Kanye West, the mother of four had opened up about giving another chance at love. An insider earlier revealed to People Magazine that Kim “wants to date, as she doesn’t see herself being single for the rest of her life.”

They also added, “Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”

Currently, while Brady is allegedly focused on his bond with Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian is prioritizing her work and career. The media personality will be next seen in a Hulu series, All’s Fair.

