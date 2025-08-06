Dhanashree Verma asked Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 60 crore alimony? Here's what we know

When cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma's divorce was finalized this year, a flurry of speculation erupted. Rumors circulated widely on social media that Dhanashree had demanded a massive ₹60 crore in alimony, leading to a public backlash.

Neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree has provided any specific reason for their separation in their joint statement, which led to netizens speculating about their own concocted stories. When the rumors of Rs 60 crore alimony spread on the internet, Dhanashree’s family released an official statement and refuted the claims.

The statement reads. “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy."

Further, Aditi Mohony, Dhanashree's lawyer, also refuted the claims and said, “I have no comments to make on the proceedings; the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated.”

How much does Yuzvendra Chahal pay Dhanashree Verma as alimony?

According to the report, Yuzvendra Chahal paid Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree Verma as alimony. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, the cricketer opened up on his divorce and said, “A relationship needs balance. When one is upset, the other listens. But when two people are driven and on different paths, it’s tough. I was playing for India, she was building her career, and over 1–2 years, I couldn’t give the relationship the attention it needed. Eventually, you stop trying. Ambition doesn’t mean you can’t be together, but it takes effort, and sometimes, priorities clash.”

The two tied the knot in December 2020 and parted ways in 2022. Later, in February 2025, they filed for divorce by mutual consent in the family court, which officially granted them a divorce. The cricketer is now rumored to be dating RJ Mahavash.

