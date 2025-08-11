What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad? A look at their 11-year gap and relationship timeline

With the release of War 2 just days away, Hrithik Roshan is in the spotlight not only for his role in the spy thriller but also for his personal life. The actor, 50, has been in a relationship with actress and singer Saba Azad, 39, since 2022. The couple shares an age difference of 11 years, with Hrithik being older.

The duo’s relationship has often drawn attention, but both Hrithik and Saba have continued to appear together publicly and share moments from their lives without hesitation. Their connection reportedly began after Hrithik liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. The interaction sparked conversations between them, eventually leading to a relationship.

From first public appearance to family gatherings

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first public appearance as a couple at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May 2022 as per Republic. Since then, they have been spotted at several events, ranging from movie premieres to family get-togethers. They’ve also been photographed on vacations, showing that they balance work commitments with quality time together.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary in October 2024, marking a significant milestone. Their appearances suggest a relationship that is steady and grounded despite the busy schedules and public attention that come with being in the spotlight.

Here’s how Hrithik balances fitness, films, and personal life

While his personal life continues to make news, Hrithik is also focused on his professional commitments. Ahead of War 2’s August 14 release, a behind-the-scenes reel went viral showing the actor in a swimming pool during training for the film. Flaunting his abs and toned physique, Hrithik drew praise from fans.

The Instagram page that shared the reel wrote, “During the training period of War 2, we captured this quiet, unfiltered moment with Hrithik Sir @hrithikroshan. No lights, no retakes - just him and his discipline…We wouldn’t have it any other way.” Reposting the clip, Hrithik responded, “You guys are the best. Thank you for journeying with me.”

Despite the age gap, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship continues to receive support from their fans. Their timeline, from their first meeting to celebrating anniversaries, shows mutual respect and shared experiences. With War 2 set to hit theatres worldwide soon, Hrithik’s professional and personal life both remain in the public eye.

