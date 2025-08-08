‘Aamir Khan was brainwashed…’: Brother Faissal Khan reveals family tried to separate them— EXCLUSIVE

Faissal Khan often makes headlines because of his family feud and statements about his mental health. The former actor exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and reflected on various phases of his life. The Mela actor blamed his family and close ones for his conflict with his brother Aamir Khan.

Faissal Khan blames his family for the feud between him and his brother, Aamir Khan

While shedding light on his family issues, he applauded his brother Aamir Khan and revealed that he is the only one who has helped him.

Faissal mentioned that after leaving home and starting to live alone, he realized that no one was offering him work. It was Aamir who made some calls and helped him with a job to make ends meet. “I know Aamir. He is very kind. Aamir ka ye kaam hi nahi ho sakta ki Aamir aisa soche aur ye sab kare,” said Faissal Khan.

The actor further blamed his close ones for the distance between him and Aamir and even claimed that his brother was brainwashed. Faissal Khan remarked, “He (Aamir Khan) was brainwashed by the family- some aunts, uncles, and close ones. Kuch logon ko bhaiyon ki closeness bhi achhi nahi lagti. Wo chahte hai ki bhai separate rahe. I've experienced all this over the years.”

Watch full interview:

Faissal Khan says he never had clear communication with Aamir on their conflict

The Madhosh actor elaborated how he never had a clear conversation with his family and the Sitaare Zameen Par actor. “Aamir aur family se meri baat hi nahi hui khul ke ke aapne aisa kyun kiya?” Aap logo ne signatory rights lene ki baat ki toh maine ghar chhoda. Warna main kahan ghar chhor raha tha. Jab aapne ek gaal pe thappad mara tab hi maine react kiya. Kuch clarity mili hi nahi hai kaafi cheezon par.”

For the unversed, Faissal Khan was portrayed as mentally ill and was locked up in a house for over a year. The actor is currently living separately in Mumbai. He left his home after a conflict with his mother and brother, Aamir Khan.

However, the actor underlined that he has moved on in life and doesn't even like to talk about the past now. Faissal Khan concluded by saying, “Main to woh hun ki har fikr ko dhunye me udaata chala gaya.”

