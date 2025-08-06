EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh sign Ayushmann Khurrana’s next with Mudassar Aziz

Earlier in June, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming up with Mudassar Aziz for an out and out comedy. Soon after, it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi have come on board the comic caper and the film has been titled Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. And now, we have exclusively learnt Mudassar Aziz and team have cast Rakul Preet Singh to play a key role in the film.

A source shares, “Unlike Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had two female leads, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will feature three female leads. The Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra production will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in lead with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. All the details about the plot of this comic caper have been kept under wraps for now.”

The source further informs that the comic entertainer is scheduled to go on floors in September 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule. “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will go on floors in September and the makers are looking to bring it on the big screen in the second half of 2026. The script is locked, and it is a quintessential situational comedy with a big ensemble. The casting for other key characters is presently under way,” the source adds.

Talking of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. “However, the plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is original, and not a remake of the 2019 film. It’s a fresh story, with new set of actors, that carries forward the franchise,” the source concludes.

Talking of Ayushmann Khurrana, after calling it a wrap on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, he will move on to the Sooraj Barjatya directed romantic saga from December 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

