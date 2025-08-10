Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini touches his feet in a heartwarming video, fans comment

Ajith Kumar is a popular Tamil superstar and racing enthusiast. The actor won everyone’s heart with his loving and sweet gesture towards wife Shalini in a now viral video clip.

On Saturday, August 9, Shalini took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her recent visit to a temple with husband and actor Ajith Kumar. In the viral video, Ajith can be seen applying Tilak on Shalini's forehead, after which she bends down to touch his feet, however, Ajith stopped her.

Further the actor showered a rose petal on Shalini's head and folded his hands. And then, Shalini bent down again and touched his feet. She captioned the video with, “Melts my heart….cracks me up."

One social media user commented, “Ajith sir and Shalini Ma’am setting couple goals, much needed for this generation and the generations to come.” Another remarked, “World's luckiest wife Mrs AK.” A third user wrote, “Be a man, a wife can be respected like this…how wonderful.” Another one commented, “Mutual respect and trust are the cornerstone to enduring relationships…you guys are examples to the new generation of divorce-advocates for trivial matters.”

Earlier, when Ajith Kumar completed 33 years in the film industry, his wife Shalini posted a selfie with him and wrote, “You haven’t just built a career ..you’ve carried people, changed lives, and done it all with grace. I’m so proud of you.!! Happy 33 years !!”

For the unversed, the actor had a small role in 1990 movie, En Veedu En Kanavar. Later, he debuted as a leading man in the 1993 movie, Amaravathi. On the work front, Ajith Kumar is doing another film with Adhik Ravichandran, after Good Bad Ugly's blockbuster success.

While confirming the development, Adhik told a publication, “Yes, I’m doing the next film with Ajith Kumar sir. I’m very happy that I got an opportunity for AK64. It will be a different kind of film from Good Bad Ugly & will be a treat for fans."

