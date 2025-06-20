Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Is Aamir Khan's sports comedy-drama Hit or Flop? Read these 9 tweets to know

Sitaare Zameen Par starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead is now running in cinemas. The sports comedy-drama has been among the highly anticipated Bollywood films for a long time, and since its release, social media has been flooded with reactions from fans. Take a look at these 9 tweets from X users to decide whether the film is a Hit or a Flop.

A fan took to the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter and shared how the film is beyond the rating system. "#SitaareZameenParReview This film is more than just about "stars" 1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it. You can't judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan It's emotional, powerful & truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it," read the tweet.

An admirer who watched the film along with their mother shared the emotional experience through a heart-touching note. "#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh out loud, makes your eyes well up & gives you hope. It's incredibly reassuring that a superstar like #AamirKhan would put his time, money & face to make something that's this bold & risky," read a part of the review.

The fan also wrote how it's the ray of sunshine that everyone badly needs. Sharing the emotional reaction of their mother after watching the film, the X user wrote, "Mom was so moved, she wanted to record this then & there."

Take a look at more reactions below:

Overall, the film has got a thumbs up from the initial audience on social media as a large section of the netizens seem to have liked it.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded an advance booking of 46,000 tickets in national multiplexes, which is underwhelming. The film will rely on positive word of mouth to record a healthy lifetime number. The growth in collections on Saturday and Sunday will shape the fate of the movie.

Sitaare Zameen Par marks the return of Aamir Khan at the box office 3 years after his Laal Singh Chaddha which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

