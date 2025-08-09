‘My wife’: Hyun Bin blushes at Son Ye Jin mention as fans call actress his biggest souvenir from Crash Landing on You

South Korean actor Hyun Bin is making the headlines once again as he meets fans in the Philippines for the very first time. While interacting with the host Martin Nievera, a surprising and heartwarming moment took him by involving his wife Son Ye Jin, which left him smiling

What left Hyun Bin smiling when fans mentioned his wife Son Ye Jin?

Hyun Bin met his Filipino fans for the first time on August 8, 2025, at a hotel in Parañaque City. During the event, the host asked whether he had taken home any souvenirs from his former shows, like a prop or costume.

However, even before Hyun Bin could respond, the crowd erupted in excitement, loudly shouting his wife’s name, Son Ye Jin. In a video from that event, the South Korean actor appeared momentarily confused about what the audience was chanting. He stepped towards a section of the crowd to understand them.

Soon, a fan came forward and explained they were calling Son Ye Jin his ‘souvenir,’ which made Hyun Bin burst into laughter. As he walked back to his seat, he turned to the host and replied with a smile, “She told me, my wife.”

Still smiling, the actor went on to answer the original question about actual souvenirs he kept from previous shows. He said, “Whenever I do a project, and afterward if there are any props to commemorate it, I will talk to the props team and ask if I can get one.”

“The one that I remember right now is that during Secret Garden, it was Kim Joo-won’s nameplate on his desk. After I got that one, it was on my personal desk for a long time,” Hyun Bin added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s relationship

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin worked together for the first time in the 2018 movie, The Negotiation. They later reunited on the popular K-Drama, Crash Landing on You (2019-2020), from which they pursued a relationship.

Eventually, both actors tied the wedding knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child the same year.

About Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You (CLOY) is a romantic drama that follows the story of Yoon Se Ri, a successful South Korean businesswoman who accidentally ends up in North Korea after a paragliding incident.

She is discovered and secretly protected by Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok of the Korean People's Army, who vows to return her home safely. Their emotional, cross-border love story impressed global fans.

