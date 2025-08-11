EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Shimit Amin team up for Captain India; Film to be shot in India and Morocco

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is making smart choices as an actor, balancing it out by exploring films across genres with credible directors. The young hero has two films on floors at the moment – the Sameer Vidhwans directed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the Anurag Basu directed untitled love story – both the films gearing up for a theatrical release in 2026. After calling it a wrap on the two films, Kartik starts shooting for the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba-directed Nagzilla. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kartik has another addition to his line-up of films.

According to sources close to the development, Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Ab Tak Chappan, Chak De India, and Rocket Singh director Shimit Amin for the first time. A source shares, “Kartik Aaryan and Shimit Amin have been in talks for the last year, jamming on multiple subjects to explore a potential collaboration. That’s when Kartik introduced Shimit to the world of Captain India, and the filmmaker found it to be a fascinating story.”

The source adds, “Shimit Amin has worked out a tight screenplay for Captain India, and is all set to take it on floors with Kartik Aaryan in the first half of 2026. When the filmmaker narrated the story to Kartik, the actor too was bowled over by the script. The duo is planning to shoot for Captain India in India and Morocco. In-fact, a team has already completed the recce in Morocco.”

Captain India will feature Kartik Aaryan as an Airforce Pilot and is set against the backdrop of a true story. The makers are aiming to shoot in the window of March to July, and bring it on the big screen in the first half of 2027. Apart from the four films, Kartik is in talks for multiple other films, and we will be bringing updates on the same shortly.

