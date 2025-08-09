Su From So Karnataka Box Office Update: Kannada blockbuster heads for Rs 80 crore plus finish after excellent 3rd Saturday

Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty is the biggest beneficiary of word of mouth among Kannada movies released in 2025. After opening to collections of roughly Rs 1 crore in the state of Karnataka, the movie is well set for a lifetime total of over Rs 75 crore and possibly even Rs 80 crore, based on how it holds after the release of Coolie and War 2.

Su From So Adds Rs 4.50-5.00 Crore Gross In Karnataka On 3rd Saturday; Heads For A Rs 80 Crore Plus Finish

After 16 days, the total Karnataka collections of Su From So stand at Rs 54.50-55.00 crore and by the end of the weekend, it shall be flirting with Rs 60 crore gross. The trend of the movie is such that the week 3 collections will be higher than the opening week, and just a little under the second week. The only Kannada movie of 2025 that looks to not just challege Su From So but beat it comprehensively is Kantara: Chapter 1. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a sequel film to one of the most loved Kannada movies while Su From So doesn't have any such commercial trapping.

Su From So Is Also Turning It On In Kerala; Can Do Rs 10 Crore Or So In Its Lifetime

Su From So has been doing exceptionally well in Kerala. The movie opened to collections of Rs 8.50 lakh. Due to excellent word of mouth, the movie's second Friday was over 7 times as much as its opening day. The lifetime collections of the movie are expected to be around Rs 10 crore. Thanks to the movie's breakout in southern states, there is a high chance that Su From So will enter the coveted Rs 100 crore gross India club. So far, only KGF, KGF 2 and Kantara have managed to gross Rs 100 crore in India.

Su From So In Theatres

