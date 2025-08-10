Hrithik Roshan’s speech at War 2 pre-release event goes viral, showers praises on NTR: ‘I have learnt from you…’

Hyderabad turned into the center of excitement as the makers of War 2 held the film’s only promotional event in the city on Sunday, August 10. The choice of venue was no coincidence; it was to celebrate the massive fan base of Telugu superstar NTR. Fans traveled from different states, filling the venue with chants and cheers for the RRR star.

The event brought together NTR and his co-star Hrithik Roshan, with the latter taking the stage to share his admiration for the Telugu actor. “Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you,” Hrithik said, praising NTR’s dedication and skill.

Here’s what Hrithik learnt from NTR on set

Hrithik reflected on the similarities between their careers. “I see a lot of myself in Tarak. We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also,” he said. Calling NTR a “one-take final-take star,” Hrithik admired his ability to deliver perfection on the first try.

Sharing what he picked up while working together, Hrithik shared, “I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% - not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgement on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that.”

War 2 release date and details

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, with NTR making his Bollywood debut as the antagonist.

Aside from high-octane action sequences, audiences can look forward to a unique “dance-war” between Hrithik and NTR in the song Janaabe Aali, composed by Pritam, sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

War 2 is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With NTR also working on his 2026 mytho-sci-fi film NTR x Neel, the actor continues to remain at the forefront of Indian cinema’s biggest upcoming blockbusters.

