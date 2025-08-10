Has Deepika Padukone exited The Intern as an actor? Actress likely to produce Hollywood adaptation

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Singham Again, is gearing up for three big movies in the future. One of them is the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film, The Intern, which co-starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The upcoming project, which was announced in 2020, has been facing multiple delays over the years. Now, it is being reported that Deepika has backed out from the movie as an actor.

Has Deepika Padukone quit The Intern as an actor?

If the latest report of Mid-Day is to be believed, Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of the star cast of The Intern. She is likely to produce the film instead. Quoting a source, the portal suggested that Deepika will step away from acting in the movie and will serve solely as a producer. As per the source, the Jawan actress will be focusing on the "creative and logistical reboots."

The 39-year-old star apparently wishes to explore her career as a creator, and The Intern is the first of five projects that she plans to back in the near future. Deepika is looking to tell "globally relevant stories."

New leading lady planned for The Intern

The report further suggests that the makers are planning to bring a new leading lady for the main part, originally played by American actress Anne Hathaway. The team is yet to announce the new development.

All about The Intern's remake

While Deepika Padukone is all set to back the remake of The Intern, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the senior intern role, which was essayed by Robert De Niro in the original. The late actor Rishi Kapoor was initially cast for the role in the Hindi version.

Filmmaker Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame will be directing The Intern. In 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers were contemplating multiple names and finally decided to go with Sharma.

"The team of The Intern unanimously felt that Amit is the best choice for the film, and the director too is in sync with the vision to bring the classic to India. In fact, he has already prepared a draft for his adaptation," a source told us back then.

Apart from The Intern, Deepika Padukone also has Shah Rukh Khan's King and the Allu Arjun-starrer AA22xA6 in the pipeline.

