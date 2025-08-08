SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan surprises with Hawaii yacht appearance with EXO’s Chanyeol, NCT’s Mark, Doyoung, more amid military

Amid his ongoing military duty as a public service worker, SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan was spotted all the way in another country, many miles away. He was joined by fellow member Seugnkwan as well as an interesting collection of 3rd generation K-pop stars, including EXO’s Chanyeol, and multiple NCT members, including Doyoung, Johnny, Mark, and Jungwoo. It is not known whether any other singers accompanied this bunch or if the photo was recent. According to the X account that posted the image, they are an ATEEZ fan, and the photo was taken somewhere in Hawaii.

Jeonghan joins a side quest with SEVENTEEN, EXO and NCT members

SEVENTEEN fans were left shocked as they spotted the singer all the way in Hawaii. The OP wrote, "This is about a different K-Pop group but.... Ran into NCT 127 and SEVENTEEN", while adding the photo of the boys having a good time on what seemed to be a yacht tour in the USA.

Many Carats even demanded that the post be taken down by the ATEEZ fan, as any hater could easily misuse it to cause harm and raise unnecessary controversy. And while it is completely legal for Jeonghan to travel overseas with the right permissions amid his military service, some fans feared that it may be used to drag the singer. Many even called it an invasion of their privacy, fearing that the stars may not want the photo to be revealed to the public without their consent.

Jeonghan has been recently spotted in and out of multiple K-pop concerts, including TWS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN’s HXW, and BLACKPINK, alongside his own team’s tour stops. And while he has been mingling with members of other groups, it is unknown how his friendship with EXO’s Chanyeol came to be. SEVENTEEN and NCT members are known to be close, so it’s no shocker that they decided to hang out, as they’ve previously praised each other repeatedly and appeared on variety shows together.

