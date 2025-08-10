Saiyaara 4th weekend box office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's blockbuster adds Rs 10 crore to the tally; Netts 318 in 24 days

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, continued its blockbuster run at the box office. The movie, starring two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, recorded another good weekend despite facing Mahavatar Narsimha and other new releases.

Saiyaara nets Rs 10 crore in the 4th weekend, cume nears Rs 325 crore mark

The musical romantic movie opened with Rs 172 crore in its opening week. It further entered the Rs 200 crore mark in the second week and Rs 300 crore mark in the third week. The movie entered the fourth weekend by collecting Rs 2 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 4 crore on Saturday, benefitted by Raksha Bandhan. As per estimates, the movie collected another Rs 4 crore on Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 318 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days.

Saiyaara is all set to surpass the Rs 325 crore mark very soon. After which, it will face a tough competition from YRF's own War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which are arriving in cinemas this weekend. Going by the current trends, Saiyaara is likely to wind its theatrical run around Rs 330 crore to Rs 335 crore net in India.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 173.50 crore Week 2 Rs 106.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.75 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 8 crore 3rd Monday Rs 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 2.65 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Thursday Rs 2 crore 4th Friday Rs 2 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4 crore 4th Sunday Rs 4 crore (est.) Total Rs 318 crore net in 24 days in India

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

