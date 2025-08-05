EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra holds back on Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR face off dance in War 2 for big screen

Aditya Chopra has established himself as a producer known for disruptive thinking when it comes to mounting tentpoles of India for over 30 years now, and for War 2, he is bringing back his Kajra Re & Dhoom 3’s Kamli music strategy. Reliable sources confirm that Yash Raj Films will only release a glimpse of the hugely-anticipated Hrithik Roshan and NTR dance off in War 2, and preserve the magic of seeing them dancing with each other only for the big screen when people step in to watch War 2 from August 14th. The song glimpse is set to drop this week.

Advertisement

A source shares, “War 2 is the biggest tentpole film of India in 2025, and everything about it is hugely anticipated. Everyone’s eyes are on Hrithik and NTR’s dance number, and Aditya Chopra is well aware of this. He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release, and not give the full song to people to watch it for free on their mobile phones. He wants to bring people into theatres to watch War 2, and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik Roshan & NTR dancing together on the big screen, just as it is supposed to be consumed.”

The source further adds, “This is classic Aditya Chopra strategy. He preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Babli, Kajre Re prior to it's release and people were blown seeing it in theatres. He locked up all the songs of Dhoom 3, and people were surprised seeing them in theatres, where the visuals of Kamli exploded. He knows he has gold with him in the Hrithik-NTR dance song, and he will not give it out just like that. He wants people to come to theatres to watch it, and then he wants people to keep coming back to theatres to enjoy it more and more because it will be unavailable on the internet. Aditya Chopra is playing the box office game with footfalls, and ticket sales for War 2 being top priority for him.”

Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the next part of YRF Spy Universe, War 2 also features Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is set to release on August 14th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: War 2 run time locked, certified U/A; Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer emerges longest film of YRF Spy Universe