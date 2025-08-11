Weekly Newswrap, (August 4 to August 10): Salman Khan's film with Mahesh Narayanan to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wrap up

From Salman Khan's period action thriller movie with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wrapping up, here're the top headlines of the week (August 4 to August 10).

Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan on a period thriller

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a period thriller movie. The actor has green lit the idea and has asked the Malayalam filmmaker to complete the script and give him the narration by December 2025.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 teaser out on August 15

Sunny Deol's Border 2 teaser is all set to be out on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day weekend. The teaser will be screened in cinemas along with the prints of War 2.

Co-starring Dilijit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is scheduled to hit the big screen on 23 January, 2025.

Mahavatar Narsimha hits Rs 100 crore net in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, entered the Rs 100 crore net at the Hindi box office. It took 17 days to attain this milestone. Globally, the movie has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wraps filming

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has wrapped up filming. The news that the cast had concluded the filming process was announced by the art director, Samantha Englender. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the sets, writing, “That’s a wrap.”

Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab pushed to Sankranthi 2026 release?

Talking to Great Andhra, producer TG Vishwa Prasad revealed that the film might be postponed to Sankranthi next year. He said, “I didn’t announce this publicly, but many people believe that it (The Raja Saab) should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles. There’s a strong proposal to release it on 9 January.”

