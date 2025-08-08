BTS’ RM surpasses 3 billion individual streams joining SUGA and J-Hope as only Korean male rappers to do so

BTS’ leader RM is one of the most unique rappers in the Korean music scene. With a low voice and his mastery in lyricism, a deep understanding of a myriad of topics, and a willingness to learn, he has been on an upward climb with his solo releases. The same seems to have reached his fans, who have now streamed his solo songs a total of 3 billion times on the music streaming platform Spotify. A whopping number, he has acquired the mark with 2 mixtapes and 2 studio albums.

RM has now joined fellow BTS members SUGA and J-Hope as the only Korean male rappers to have surpassed 3 billion streams with their solo music. According to a platform called kworb, the following songs have the most number of streams across his discography.

Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen)

Neva Play (with Megan Thee Stallion)

Seoul (prod. HONNE)

Lost!

Old Town Road – Seoul Town Road Remix (feat. Lil Nas X)

Moonchild

Still Life (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Come Back to Me

Winter Flower (with Younha)

Tokyo

RM made his official solo debut with Indigo in 2022. However, his original solo career began with his eponymous mixtape, RM, in 2015. Since then, he has dropped another mixtape, Mono in 2018, and then made his entry into the solo world with Indigo, followed by Right Place, Wrong Person in 2024.

Apart from his solo music, RM has contributed to songs in BTS’ album releases, having credits in many lead tracks. Apart from his own team’s music, the leader has contributed to BIGHIT MUSIC junior group TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You), fellow member Jin’s Abyss, SUGA’s (Agust D) D-Day, Life Goes On, and Strange, Jimin’s Christmas Love, Face Off, Like Crazy, and Promise, V’s Winter Bear, I Know with Jungkook, and the rapline’s Ddaeng.

