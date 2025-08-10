Box Office: Jurassic World Rebirth makes a strong debut in Japan; Worldwide total reaches USD 800 million

Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, is all set to hit another milestone today. The Hollywood movie recorded another solid weekend at the box office, with a strong debut in Japan.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens with USD 7.5 million in Japan, reaches USD 800 million globally

The Gareth Edwards directorial released in Japan this weekend on August 8. The movie opened with a strong USD 7.5 million in its three day weekend. It turned out to be the biggest debut for a Hollywood movie in the last two years at the Japanese box office.

Besides Japan, the movie fetched around USD 16.1 million in the international markets this weekend, bringing its overseas box office cume to a solid USD 473.2 million. Its domestic box office now stands at Rs 326.78, which means, the Dinos ended its 6th weekend at USD 799.98 million globally.

The movie is all set to storm past the USD 800 million mark at the worldwide box office in a couple of hours.

Jurassic World Rebirth targets a worldwide finish around USD 850 million

The Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi thriller is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 850 million globally, with at least Rs 350 million coming from the domestic markets.

However, the final figure can scale up to USD 860 million to USD 875 million too, depending on how it performs at the Japanese box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth in cinemas

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

