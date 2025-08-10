Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Smiling While Meeting Love Island USA Stars for the First Time

Selena Gomez had an exciting night at the launch party for Rare Beauty’s first-ever Eau de Parfum. The event took place on Thursday night (August 7) at the Santa Monica Post Office in Santa Monica, California. The singer, actress, and Rare Beauty founder couldn’t hide her excitement when she met members of the Love Island USA season 7 cast for the first time.

Selena Gomez celebrates first-ever personal fragrance launch

The launch celebrated Rare Beauty’s debut fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum, which is now available online. Gomez attended the photocall in a shimmering mother-of-pearl Cult Gaia gown with a halterneck, open back, and draped fringes. She completed the look with Cult Gaia shoes and jewelry from Melinda Maria, as per PEOPLE.

The fragrance launch attracted attention not just for the product but also for the celebrity guests. Members of the Love Island USA cast, including Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Ace Greene, Iris Kendall, Chelley Bissainthe, Pepe Garcia, and Hannah Fields, attended the event. Some arrived after appearing at a Variety event earlier that evening.

Who was missing from the party?

While several fan favorites were present, Love Island USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were not spotted at the event. However, earlier in the week, Espinal, known to fans as Amaya Papaya, shared a TikTok video with Gomez. In the clip, Gomez spritzed the new fragrance, and the two expressed how happy they were to finally meet in person.

The Rare Beauty launch is just one of many things keeping Gomez busy. She has been preparing for her wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco and working on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Despite her schedule, she still made time for a date night with Blanco earlier in the week. The couple attended a cooking class in Century City, where Gomez wore Jacquemus flared denim capris and slingback kitten heels.

