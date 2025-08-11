Top Kollywood Opening Day Box Office in Hindi: Coolie aims for 2nd spot; Rajinikanth dominates

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, with a bunch of other big Indian film actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others, is all set to hit Indian theatres on 14th August, 2025. The hype for the movie is euphoric and same can be seen in the movie's advance bookings all across. The film gears up for an all time Kollywood record USD 8 million internationally for its opening day. The collection across southern states is expected to be near-recordbreaking too.

Advertisement

Coolie Gears Up To Take The 2nd Biggest Opening In Hindi Among Kollywood Movies

The biggest market that Coolie aims to conquer is the Hindi market. Tamil movies in general have not done too well in the Hindi market, barring exceptions. Rajinikanth has been the only actor to really make inroads in the Hindi market with his Tamil movies. The highest opening Kollywood movie in Hindi dubbed is the actor's own 2.0. It is followed by Kabali, again his own. Going by Coolie's advance bookings in Hindi, it is safe to say that it is going to take an opening in the vicinity of Rs 6 crore or so. That would make it the second biggest Kollywood opener in Hindi, and that would be an excellent result for a movie clashing with a Bollywood giant like War 2, and a holdover release as strong as Mahavatar Narsimha. Also, Coolie isn't a film designed keeping Hindi film audiences in mind, like 2.0, so that's another vital point to consider.

Advertisement

Following is a list of the highest opening Kollywood movies in Hindi (Net)

1. 2.0 - Rs 19.75 crore

2. Kabali - Rs 3.50 crore

3. Kanguva - Rs 3.30 crore

4. Leo - Rs 3 crore

5. Ponniyin Selvan II - Rs 2 crore

Coolie Challenges Leo To Take The Biggest Kollywood Opening Of All Time, Worldwide

Coolie targets an opening of Rs 135 - 150 crore worldwide. The movie challenges Leo to become the highest opening Kollywood movie worldwide. In a no-clash scenario, this could have been a done deal. But due to the clash, it may not reach its real potential. Regardless, all things considered, Coolie is a very safe proposition for everyone involved because the global extended weekend collections alone will be near Rs 400 crore gross.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie aims to be the second widest release after 2.0 for a Tamil origin film in Hindi