EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Ranveer Singh gears up for last 50-days of Dhurandhar shoot; Shahid Kapoor off to Spain for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next

Earlier in July, Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios unleashed the first look of his next directorial, Dhurandhar, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The announcement asset met with an overwhelming response and put Dhurandhar in the list of most anticipated of 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh is all set to start the last leg of this much-awaited espionage thriller. A source shares, “Since Dhurandhar celebrates the unsung heroes of Indian Intelligence Agencies, Aditya Dhar and team want to include some of the biggest achievements of Ajit Doval and team in the screenplay.”

Advertisement

The source adds, “Around 50-days of shoot is remaining and the makers are aiming to call it a wrap by mid-October. They are racing against time at the moment, but every part of post-production is done keeping the deadlines of a December 5 release. Ranveer Singh is excited to bring forward the most front-footed actioner of his career.” Buzz is, if not for December 5, Dhurandhar could arrive on Eid 2026 weekend, subject to a delay in Love & War and Toxic.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand is off to Spain for the final schedule of his next film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. “Shahid will call it a wrap on Vishal Bhardwaj’s next by August 25. Him along with the entire team is off to Spain for the last leg. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced film is on track for a December 5 release at the moment,” a source informs.

The source further shares that right after the Vishal Bhardwaj film, Shahid starts shooting for Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Farzi 2 in the pipeline, scheduled to take off by December-end/early-January. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 announcement teaser out on Independence Day; Sunny Deol returns in Army Uniform