EXCLUSIVE: Faissal Khan reveals being 'locked' by Aamir Khan for over a year: ‘Bodyguard mere room ke bahar…’

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, recently sat with Pinkvilla and talked about various aspects of his life. The actor got candid and exclusively revealed how Aamir Khan had 'locked' him in a house for over a year, and he was forcefully given medicines.

Faissal Khan recalls how Aamir Khan locked him in a house for a year

Faissal Khan spilled the beans on his tough time and how his family thought he was mentally challenged and a mad person who could harm society. While recalling his days in home lock, he said, “They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi. I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the.”

Further, the 59-year-old revealed that he was unable to reach out to his father for help because Aamir Khan had locked him in a cage. “Main namaz padta tha aur dua mangta tha. Mujhe kabhi kabhi khayaal aata tha, shyad Abba Jaan meri help karenge, because he was married to his second wife at that time. And he was away from family politics. Lekin unn tak main pahuchu kaise? Unka number bhi nahi tha mere pass. Aur Aamir ne mujhe kaid kar diya tha ghar me 1 saal.”

He also reflected on how he was cut off from the world and was given medicines forcefully. “Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain,” added Faissal Khan.

Faissal Khan revealed being asked for signatory rights

The Mela actor mentioned that after one year, Aamir let him move to another house when he insisted. And later, left him all alone on his own. Faissal further revealed that after a couple of years, Aamir asked him to go to court and give him signatory rights. “Aamir said, ‘We want your signatory rights. To tumko kal jana hai court mein aur bolna hai ki tum kuch faisla le nahi paate ho. Judge ke saamne ek doctor bolega aur tumhare liye ek guardian rakha jayga.’ Toh tab mujhe shock hua,” expressed Khan.

Further, he revealed that he ditched Aamir by saying that he’ll go to the court the next day, but decided to leave his home.

